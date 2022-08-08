Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $110.51 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $14.15 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $13.68 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $11.51 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $6.69 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $6.68 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.81 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $5.72 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.57 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $5.47

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $8.11 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $2.68 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.57 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.57 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $2.40

The only movement here is a slight increase on Shiny Charizard VMAX. This set's chase card was once one of the most expensive cards of the entire Sword & Shield era, but wide availability of Shining Fates has made it fall. However, this card is certainly not destined for a sub-$100 permanent value. I can see this eventually settling around $150 or higher, so I do believe now would be as good a time as any to go ahead and pick it up.