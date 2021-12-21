Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special set Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $119.04 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $21.24 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $17.14 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $12.28 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $10.87 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $9.58 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $9.11 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $9.08 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV048/SV122: $8.88 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $8.71

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $12.84 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $4.55 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $3.60 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $3.41 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $2.83

There has been very little movement in this Pokémon TCG set since last month. Cards have risen and fallen a few dollars here and there. While I won't definitively say value won't drop more, one thing I can confidently advise collectors to not do is to buy any products even one cent over MSRP. There is only one card in the entire set that is more valuable than every available sealed product (of course the Shiny Charizard VMAX), so if you're looking for a specific card, you're better off going with singles rather than cracking products.