Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $136.12 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $20.79 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $16.87 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $13.52 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $10.49 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $8.77 Eternatus VMAX Black & Gold SV122/SV122: $8.65 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $8.52 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $8.43 Shiny Rillaboom SV006/SV122: $8.27

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $13.56 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $4.57 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $3.48 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $3.27 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $3.27

Shining Fates is interesting this month. This was once the least available Pokémon TCG set of 2021 as it was released at the height of the scalping crisis. The TCG then sent it to print with a vengeance, which made it widely available and led to the singles eventually falling in value to more reasonable amounts. This is far more affordable than Hidden Fates at this point and the Shiny Vault cards seem steady at these low numbers… except one. It is notable that the Shiny Charizard VMAX raised $11 USD in the last month. This could be an indication of a dynamic card here, so keep an eye on this if you've yet to buy a single. It has the potential to take way, way off.