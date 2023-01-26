Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates in January 2023 notes that the Skyla Full Art from the main set has hit its six-month high.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $104.04 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $11.26 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $8.85 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $7.39 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $7.36 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $6.97 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.64 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.88 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $5.80 Eternatus VMAX Black & Gold SV122/SV122: $5.54

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $8.89 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $4.34 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $3.82 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.26 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.83

There has been no major movement in Shining Fates this past month, whether it be the main set or the Shiny Vault subset. It does seem that Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art may be on the rise, as our long-term assessment shows that the current market value of $8.39 is the highest it has been since early Summer 2022. I don't see the Skyla card as one that will ever become prohibitively high, though. The highest I can see this card going is the high teens, low twenties, and that would be over the course of the next few years rather than anytime soon.