Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, shining fates

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In July 2023

A surge of interest in "waifu" cards about Pokémon TCG collectors leads to a card from Shining Fates doubling in value this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $83.11 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $10.85 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.12 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $4.98 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $4.92 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $4.78 Shiny Yamper SV039/SV122: $4.73 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $4.63 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $4.23 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $4.00

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $23.00 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $4.80 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.58 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.67 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $1.72

Shiny Charizard VMAX is up $2 but not enough to indicate any trend upward or downward. This is simply standard market oscillation. The biggest card from the main set, however, is impacted by the surge of interest in "waifu" cards. The Skyla Full Art has nearly doubled in price this month, which is the biggest change to this set in a very long time.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!