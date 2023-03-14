Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates in March 2023 notes the Shiny Charizard VMAX fall under $100 as Shining Fates remains available.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $96.50 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $11.32 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $6.98 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $6.76 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $6.28 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $6.12 Eternatus VMAX Black & Gold SV122/SV122: $6.12 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.92 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $5.91 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.52

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $9.50 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $5.51 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $3.09 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.04 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.62

As predicted, the Shiny Charizard VMAX has dropped under $100. Shining Fates, which was once a set that would immediately sell out as soon as it hit shelves, has been printed into oblivion and made widely available as a result of Pokémon TCG's commitment to making the sets that were rare during the pandemic widely available. There is no other notable movement in the set this month.