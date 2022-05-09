Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $126.54 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $18.17 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $14.31 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $13.08 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $9.76 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $7.92 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $7.84 Shiny Cinccino SV094/SV122: $7.71 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $7.59 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $7.44

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $10.25 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $4.39 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $3.73 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $3.43 Ditto VMAX 051/072: $2.55

Outside of a slight $7 drop on the set's chase card, Shiny Charizard VMAX, there have been no notable changes to these cards even as much of the set's sealed product begins to get a little harder to find. This set was released at the height of the Pokémon TCG scalping crisis and was heavily printed, meaning a lot of people bought packs and singles thinking they'd be able to hold them and flip them. Instead, we have a set full of cards that were once largely between $20 and $60 that have now almost all fallen under $10. While I'm ashamed to say I rushed to complete the set early last year out of sheer Shiny excitement, I can help you all learn from my mistakes. When a special set like this and Celebrations drops, wait. Hidden Fates is a complete outlier with its card value. Mostly, special sets go like this and tank in value when it comes to singles even as sealed value begins to rise.