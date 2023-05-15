Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates in May 2023 sees an increase in value for the set's Shiny Charizard VMAX, but is will the rise stop?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $100.70 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $10.52 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $6.09 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $5.39 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.36 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $5.28 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $4.96 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $4.79 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $4.72 Eternatus V Black & Gold SV121/SV122: $4.39

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $7.97 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $5.35 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.29 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.12 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $1.86

This month, the only notable move in Shining Fates is a $5 increase in the set's chase card, Shiny Charizard VMAX. Now, for a $100 card, that isn't a huge jump. It could be market fluctuation. However, it is important for collectors to watch cards like this, as we once saw the Rainbow Rare version of this card from Champion's Path dip way before before incrementally rising back up to an eventual new high.

