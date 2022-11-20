Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $96.39 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $11.67 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $11.00 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $8.96 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $7.77 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $7.30 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $6.22 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.58 Shiny Galarian Weezing SV077/SV122: $5.55 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.32

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $7.42 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $3.40 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $2.65 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.38 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.33

While not much movement has happened in Shining Fates between October 2022 and today, the notable change is within the set's chase card, the Shiny Charizard VMAX. For the first time ever, this card has dropped below $100 in market value. This card is going the opposite direction of the bigger Alternate Art chase cards we are seeing from 2021-era sets that are increasing in value.