Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest in November 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now, one year later in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $121.37 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $25.05 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $23.46 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $15.68 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $14.61 Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $14.13 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $13.57 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $12.95 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $10.92 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $10.17

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $27.69 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $12.33 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $8.92 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $7.67 Professor Burnet Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $7.53

This month, Lugia V Alternate Art has dropped $20. Quite a bit for a single month. In the Trainer Gallery, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare dropped $7, which is also relatively notable.

