Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $477.40 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $249.88 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $130.64 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $129.77 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $85.98 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $72.71 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 246/191: $59.58 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $44.52 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 245/191: $40.73 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $38.19 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $35.60 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $33.79 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $28.31 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $26.22 Alolan Exeggutor ex Gold Hyper Rare 248/191: $19.69

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare is down by $10. That's not a lot and is likely not indicative of an upcoming drop… but hey, at least it's not increasing in value. Latias ex Special Illustration Rare is, though, but just barely with growth of $5. Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare, which certainly has a temporarily inflated value due to the excitement around this set, has dropped by $30. The biggest drop was seen in Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare, which fell by $70. Gold Hyper Rares aren't currently built to maintain that level of interest, but this one is far and away the most popular gold card in perhaps the last three generations or more. Moving down the list, Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare also fell by $30. Ceruledge Illustration Rare, on the other hand, saw a huge increase, more than double in value.

