Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in January 2025.

Article Summary Explore top-valued cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, January 2025 edition.

See market values on TCGPlayer, featuring Special Illustration Rares and Trainer Supporters.

Raging Bolt ex sees slight dip; Gastly Illustration Rare experiences a notable $10 increase.

Keep up with the Pokémon TCG price trends and fluctuations as card values shift over time.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $96.86 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $61.81 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $61.38 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $49.19 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $40.32 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $37.85 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $33.94 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $28.88 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $26.75 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $22.94 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $20.06 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $18.29 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $17.43 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $16.44 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $16.05

Cards from this set are slightly dropping in value. Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare dropped slightly under $100, but Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare has seen the bigger drop with a $14 loss. Gastly Illustration Rare, on the other hand, is on the way up with a $10 jump. Sawsbuck Illustration Rare has also doubled in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

