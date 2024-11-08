Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in November 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $317.23 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $72.26 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $68.73 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $50.84 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $40.71 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $31.34 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $30.75 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $27.67 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $26.65 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $18.97 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $18.39 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $18.22 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $15.67 Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $14.22 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Full Art 190/167: $10.85

We have another big jump for Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare, which remains the most sought-after card of the Scarlet & Violet era as of this writing. It increased over $40 since last month, and does not seem to be slowing down. Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, on the other hand, fell considerably, but the second most popular Trainer in the set, Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, remained rock solid. Most of the rest of this set's top hits dropped between $1 and $5 this month.

