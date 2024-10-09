Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in October 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in October 2024.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in October 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $274.80
- Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $85.72
- Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $67.67
- Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $44.51
- Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $41.46
- Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $38.87
- Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $38.29
- Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $35.34
- Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $30.84
- Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $21.28
- Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.00
- Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $18.07
- Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $18.05
- Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $15.21
- Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Full Art 190/167: $13.12
There are no notable shifts this month in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade. The chase card, Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare, remains the most coveted card of the entire Scarlet & Violet era so far. The other cards are fluctuating up and down a few dollars, but nothing is skyrocketing or crashing… yet.
