Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage in April 2023 notes a drop in the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare chase card, but what does it mean?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $151.58 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.05 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $12.11 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.44 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.38 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.30 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $7.95 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.77 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $7.62 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.50

This month, Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes a $15 drop on the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage. This is the chase card of the set and has been since its release. This is the lowest the card has been since early this year but is not the overall low. I can see this card dipping back down to its all-time low in the high $120s or low $130s. The other cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage have all remained relatively steady.