Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $143.81 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.66 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $10.99 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.71 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $10.41 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.68 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $9.51 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.91 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.91 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $7.30

There are no major changes to Vivid Voltage this month with prices still, other than the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, quite low. This set was at one point the hot expansion under the Sword & Shield banner before Alt Arts returned. Comparing this set now to more popular released later on like Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and of course the series' most iconic set, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, shows just how affordable the cards from the top two slots and below are.