Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $187.32 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $27.62 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $17.03 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $15.82 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $15.82 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $15.71 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $14.23 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $11.99 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $11.20 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $11.09 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $10.99 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $10.83 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $10.65 Pikachu VMAX 044/185: $8.60 Aegislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $8.38

Wow, wow, wow. The Pikachu VMAX was well over $300 earlier this year and began to fall due to the Pokémon TCG reprinting Vivid Voltage. I'm shocked, though, to see it continue to fall at such a precipitous rate. In just the last month, it lost another over $25 USD. This set used to have multiple cards over $50 and now only have two over $20. This is a huge and continuous fall.

I think now is a great time to strike on all cards except the Pikachu VMAX. I can't see these dropping more. However, note that this is an unusually huge drop for such a huge chase card. The Pikachu could very well rise again, and quickly, so keep checking on that market value. For now, my advice is to pick up the rest of the cards but observe the Pikachu to see if it, against all odds, drops more as it has been doing.