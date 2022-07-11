Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $146.74 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $16.41 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $11.25 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $10.97 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.37 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $9.53 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.48 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.51 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.23 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.26

Another month, another significant Vivid Voltage drop. Most of the cards in the set are down a dollar or two, but the notable one remains Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare. This card is down almost $20 after its already significant fall. This card used to be the single most expensive pull of the entire Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield era, but that time is gone.

This is significant to note not only for collectors who want to buy this card but also those watching other sets. Right now, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is far and away the highest-valued card of the Sword & Shield era, but a huge reprint of Evolving Skies is coming. Could that card take the same kind of hit that this Pikachu has?