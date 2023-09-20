Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage series checks in with the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu chase card in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $116.22 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $14.33 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $14.30 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.79 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $7.50 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $6.93 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $6.81 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $6.40 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.23 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $5.78

We have a new all-time low for the chase card of this set, Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare! When this card first came out, it was an absolute monster in the secondary market. Everyone wanted the Chonkachu. Now, it has fallen almost $15 this month alone, almost three years after its initial release. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter also took a huge drop, falling $6 which was more than a third of its full value.

