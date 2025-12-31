Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, White Flare

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: White Flare in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - White Flare in December 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 172/086: $406.16 Reshiram ex Black & White Rare 173/086: $359.64 Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $180.66 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $75.98 Keldeo ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $57.06 Hilda Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/086: $56.19 Zoroark Illustration Rare 143/086: $50.31 Oshawott Illustration Rare 105/086: $49.96 Chandelure Illustration Rare 103/086: $42.54 Samurott Illustration Rare 107/086: $41.92 Whimsicott ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $32.35 Emboar Illustration Rare 098/086: $31.63 Jellicent ex Special Illustration Rare 168/086: $31.24 Vanilluxe Illustration Rare 113/086: $27.52 Liepard Illustration Rare 137/086: $25.07

Comparing White Flare to Black Bolt, Black Bolt is clearly the hotter set. Each set has an indentical Victini chase card hovering at nearly the same exact value, but Black Bolt's other chase card, featuring Zekrom, is higher in value. White Flare's equivalent card, the Reshiram ex Black & White Rare, is markedly lower in value than the Victini. That said, Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare, the third most valuable card in the set, was rocksteady this month, as was Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

