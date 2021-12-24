Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Corviknight

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

As soon as I saw the Corviknight VMAX Character Super Rare, I knew I recognized the art style. The artist responsible for this card is none other than Shigenori Negishi who was responsible for one of the biggest chase cards of 2021. Any guesses? The sort of cartoony, spray paint style may clue you in. Negishi previously illustrated the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art, which is currently the most sought-after card in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. I love when the Pokémon TCG celebrates different styles like this, which I find to be easily recognizable. This kind of thing makes it fun for collectors, who may choose to build collections around artists. For example, I've thought many times of working on a Yuka Morii binder. Morii is the clay artist behind the cards that use photography of clay sculptures that have popped up in Pokémon TCG sets for many, many years. Negishi is surely an artist that many collectors will want to follow due to the unique style that makes the artwork stand out from the crowd.

