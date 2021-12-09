Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Sylveon, Mimikyu

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Why pair these? Honestly, just because they may be my favorite Character Super Rare Vs of VMAX Climax. These illustrate dramatically different moments, with the Fairy-type trainer Valerie sharing a cute bonding moment with her Sylveon while Acerola walks in on Mimikyu watching something that may be horrific. You know what, though? I think not. I think what's happening here is that Mimikyu is watching a tutorial on how to construct a more accurate Pikachu costume. Acerola walks in and she is aghast, not because she sees something scary, but because she wishes Mimikyu knew how much she loved it as is. Boom. Heartwarming story. There you go, enjoy that head-canon.

I also love how the Mimiku V CSR goes for a creepy vibe while the Mimikyu VMAX CSR shows Acerola cuddling with the oversized Pokémon as if it's a giant teddy bear. The dichotomy set by the differing artworks is intriguing.

Mimikyu, Acerola, Sylveon, and Valerie are all major players in VMAX Climax, and not only because they get V and VMAX CSR features. They are also featured in the Pokémon Center merch that came out as part of the promotion for this set. They feature on sleeves and more. I actually ordered some of the card sleeves from this rollout, so stay tuned for a product review.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.