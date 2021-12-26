Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Zacian & Zamazenta

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

And here we are! We have reached the end of the line, showing off every Secret Rare from this enormous Japanese set. We end with Zacian V and Zamazenta V Character Super Rares. Both Legendaries are pictured with Hop. I like both of these, but the Zacian has just such a fantastic illustration. The painterly style of Zacian V gives the Pokémon a noble, mythic quality that truly makes it stand out from the crowd.

That's a wrap on this series. After going through these, I am truly excited to see these cards come to English in 2022. I'll report on how each and every one of these hitters will make it over to the English-language Pokémon TCG, as it is beyond doubtful that Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars will include them all. We could end up seeing Trainer Gallery subsets in all 2022 expansions or we could see many of the cards put into a special set. We do have confirmation that a special set will arrive in June 2022 but there is no word on what it will include.

