Gloomhaven: The Roleplaying Game Announced

Cephalofair Games officially announced Gloomhaven: The Roleplaying Game this week, bringing the game to the TTRPG world. Revealed as part of the festivities leading into PAX Unplugged, the team will be bringing the video game over to a tabletop system, giving you the tools and the lore to create brand-new stories and adventures within Gloomhaven and the surrounding world. Right now the plan is to release the primary systems (which we assume is a Player's Guide and an adventure module) alongside a set of miniatures to be released in April 2023. We have a couple of quotes from designers at the company below as we now wait for more info.

"We're creating a robust skill system that makes interacting with this newly expanded world and uncovering its mysteries always engaging," said Isaac Childres, Designer/CEO for Cephalofair. "And when you run across a situation that can only be resolved with weapons, well, the Gloomhaven combat system will still be there to make sure that is always interesting as well. But this isn't just the board game with a GM. First of all, we've opened up the playing field to allow for any class and ancestry combination. You can be an Inox Spellweaver, an Orchid Cragheart, or anything else, and both classes and ancestries have their own set of cards so that you can create a truly unique ability set. And this newly developed system integrates card management into the role-playing experience. That's right, we've added a third skill check action to these cards, which lets you perform great feats out of combat, but also opens up a new dimension in combat, letting you swing from chandeliers, kick through walls, or even convince the bad guys to stop fighting."

"We want our community to feel like each big-box campaign board game they've invested in is able to function as a sort of Gloom Master tool kit, to be able to craft your own adventures using map tiles, enemy standees/miniatures, tokens, overlay tiles, and more," said Cephalofair COO, Price Johnson. "You can also just pick up the core Gloomhaven: RPG sourcebook and its accompanying card set and play without having owned a single one of our past titles. Mercenaries of all experiences and playstyles are welcome in Gloomhaven: The RPG!"