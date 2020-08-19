Pokémon That Will Be Capable Of Mega Evolution In Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon GO and, according to a recent datamine, it will involve Mega Raids, Mega Candy, and Special Quest lines. Many trainers are currently powering up their Pokémon in preparation for this upcoming rollout, especially considering the fact that Niantic promised trainers that they'd be able to Mega Evolve their already caught Pokémon. To prepare for this game-changing element, here are all Pokémon that can Mega Evolve in the main series games.
Included in this list in the typing of each of these Pokémon, as Mega Evolution sometimes adds a second typing to spice these Pokémon up.
- Mega Venusaur: Grass/Poison-type
- Mega Charizard X: Fire/Dragon-type
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire/Flying-type
- Mega Blastoise: Water-type
- Mega Beedrill: Bug/Poison-type
- Mega Pidgeot: Normal/Flying-type
- Mega Alakazam: Psychic-type
- Mega Slowbro: Water/Psychic-type
- Mega Gengar: Ghost/Poison-type
- Mega Kangaskhan: Normal-type
- Mega Pinsir: Bug/Flying-type
- Mega Gyarados: Water/Dark-type
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock/Flying-type
- Mega Mewtwo X: Psychic/Fighting-type
- Mega Mewtwo Y: Psychic-type
- Mega Ampharos: Electric/Dragon-type
- Mega Scizor: Bug/Steel-type
- Mega Heracross: Bug/Fighting-type
- Mega Houndoom: Dark/Fire-type
- Mega Tyranitar: Rock/Dark-type
- Mega Sceptile: Grass/Dragon-type
- Mega Blaziken: Fire/Fighting-type
- Mega Swampert: Water/Poison-type
- Mega Gardevoir: Psychic/Fairy-type
- Mega Sableye: Ghost/Dark-type
- Mega Mawhile: Steel/Fairy-type
- Mega Aggron: Steel-type
- Mega Medicham: Fighting/Psychic-type
- Mega Manectric: Electric-type
- Mega Sharpedo: Water/Dark-type
- Mega Camerupt: Fire/Ground-type
- Mega Altaria: Dragon/Fairy-type
- Mega Banette: Ghost-type
- Mega Absol: Dark-type
- Mega Salamence: Dragon/Flying-type
- Mega Metagross: Steel/Psychic-type
- Mega Latias: Dragon/Psychic-type
- Mega Latios: Dragon/Psychic-type
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon/Flying-type
- Mega Lopunny: Normal/Fighting-type
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon/Ground-type
- Mega Lucario: Fighting/Steel-type
- Mega Abomasnow: Grass/Ice-type
- Mega Gallade: Psychic/Fighting-type
- Mega Audino: Normal/Fairy Type
There is also one Pokémon that Mega Evolves that is not yet in Pokémon GO in its standard form:
- Mega Diancie: Rock/Fairy-type
Then, there are two species who receive forms very similar to Mega Evolution, but under the name Primal Reversion. This ties into their mythology, but it's unsure how this will be applied in Pokémon GO. These are:
- Primal Kyogre: Water-type
- Primal Groudon: Ground/Fire-type
Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more information on Mega Evolution's upcoming rollout in Pokémon GO.