Pokémon That Will Be Capable Of Mega Evolution In Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon GO and, according to a recent datamine, it will involve Mega Raids, Mega Candy, and Special Quest lines. Many trainers are currently powering up their Pokémon in preparation for this upcoming rollout, especially considering the fact that Niantic promised trainers that they'd be able to Mega Evolve their already caught Pokémon. To prepare for this game-changing element, here are all Pokémon that can Mega Evolve in the main series games.

Included in this list in the typing of each of these Pokémon, as Mega Evolution sometimes adds a second typing to spice these Pokémon up.

Mega Venusaur: Grass/Poison-type

Mega Charizard X: Fire/Dragon-type

Mega Charizard Y: Fire/Flying-type

Mega Blastoise: Water-type

Mega Beedrill: Bug/Poison-type

Mega Pidgeot: Normal/Flying-type

Mega Alakazam: Psychic-type

Mega Slowbro: Water/Psychic-type

Mega Gengar: Ghost/Poison-type

Mega Kangaskhan: Normal-type

Mega Pinsir: Bug/Flying-type

Mega Gyarados: Water/Dark-type

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock/Flying-type

Mega Mewtwo X: Psychic/Fighting-type

Mega Mewtwo Y: Psychic-type

Mega Ampharos: Electric/Dragon-type

Mega Scizor: Bug/Steel-type

Mega Heracross: Bug/Fighting-type

Mega Houndoom: Dark/Fire-type

Mega Tyranitar: Rock/Dark-type

Mega Sceptile: Grass/Dragon-type

Mega Blaziken: Fire/Fighting-type

Mega Swampert: Water/Poison-type

Mega Gardevoir: Psychic/Fairy-type

Mega Sableye: Ghost/Dark-type

Mega Mawhile: Steel/Fairy-type

Mega Aggron: Steel-type

Mega Medicham: Fighting/Psychic-type

Mega Manectric: Electric-type

Mega Sharpedo: Water/Dark-type

Mega Camerupt: Fire/Ground-type

Mega Altaria: Dragon/Fairy-type

Mega Banette: Ghost-type

Mega Absol: Dark-type

Mega Salamence: Dragon/Flying-type

Mega Metagross: Steel/Psychic-type

Mega Latias: Dragon/Psychic-type

Mega Latios: Dragon/Psychic-type

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon/Flying-type

Mega Lopunny: Normal/Fighting-type

Mega Garchomp: Dragon/Ground-type

Mega Lucario: Fighting/Steel-type

Mega Abomasnow: Grass/Ice-type

Mega Gallade: Psychic/Fighting-type

Mega Audino: Normal/Fairy Type

There is also one Pokémon that Mega Evolves that is not yet in Pokémon GO in its standard form:

Mega Diancie: Rock/Fairy-type

Then, there are two species who receive forms very similar to Mega Evolution, but under the name Primal Reversion. This ties into their mythology, but it's unsure how this will be applied in Pokémon GO. These are:

Primal Kyogre: Water-type

Primal Groudon: Ground/Fire-type

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more information on Mega Evolution's upcoming rollout in Pokémon GO.