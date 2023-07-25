Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Akira Komayama, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Akira Komayama – Modern

This week's Pokémon Trading Card Game Spotlight takes us to the modern work of longtime contributing illustrator Akira Komayama.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will continue the two-part spotlight on Akira Komayama. Last week's installment focused on Komayama's work during the classic sets of the Pokémon TCG (the period of time between vintage and modern). Here, I chronicled his debut in Call of Legends and worked throughout the Black & White era. Now, we move to the last four eras.

The XY era saw Komayama become more experimental. My favorite example of this is the fan-favorite XY set, Roaring Skies, where Komayama told a hilarious and harrowing story between Meowth and Inkay cards. This focus on storytelling continued with the special set Generations that saw the return of the Radiant Collection, in which Komayama excelled during the Black & White set Legendary Treasures.

During the next two eras, Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield, Komayama continued to branch out by contributing Alternate Art cards to the hobby for the first time. Komayama worked especially prolifically during the Sword & Shield era. Standout cards include the Blastoise & Piplup TAG TEAM GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Now, in the Scarlet & Violet era, Komayama continues to deliver incredible Pokémon cards while also branching out to Trainer Supporters both on Special Illustration Rares and Full Arts.

