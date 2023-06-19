Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: artist, Mizue, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Mizue

This week's Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight focuses on Mizue, an artist who favors cute Pokémon with pastel vibes.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Mizue.

Mizue first contributed to the Pokémon TCG with the 2011 expansion Call of Legends. This English-language-only set was released between the end of the HeartGold & SoulSilver era and the start of the Black & White era. Mizue's style was immediately distinct on their first two cards, which featured Snubbull and its evolution Granbull. Mizue used soft pastel colors and intense lighting to create a delicate vibe to these illustrations. Mizue kept with this soft style throughout the Black & White era but began to hone the details of their figure drawing quite a bit.

Mizue has kept largely to the theme of cute Pokémon with Gardevoir from Black & White – Next Destinies, Espeon from Black & White – Dark Explorers, and especially Purrloin from the Radiant Collection subset in Black & White – Legendary Collection.

We saw Mizue return to the Radiant Collection and double down on cute species in the next eras.

My personal favortie Mizue card came in the XY era. Here, Mizue returned to the Radiant Collection subset in the special Generations expansion with this beautifully illustrative Gardevoir EX that shows its evolution from Ralts to Kirlia to Gardevoir. Mizue mostly illustrates standard cards like this recent Sylveon, which was a SWSH Black Star Promo toward the end of the Sword & Shield era, but it was the previous era that saw Mizue get a Character Rare: Stoutland Character Rare from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse.

Mizue continues to contribute to the Pokémon TCG in the Scarlet & Violet era. How many Mizue cards do you have?

