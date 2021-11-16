Pokémon Trading Card Game For GBC Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction lots pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a graded copy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color up for auction! Fans of the Pokémon franchise as a whole, but especially those enfranchised into the card game and video games specifically, will likely remember this game as a major factor in intertwining the two facets of the series together into a coherent unit for Nintendo's handheld system. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 16th, to place a bid on this really cool video game, complete in box with manual and a special trading card from the TCG.

With a layout and premise meant to ease players of the mainline video game series into the trading card game, this game features eight bosses themed after various types of creatures from the card game, leading up to a faceoff against four final bosses and then your rival. This premise is very similar to the main series of the video game, but it still manages to work for the card game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website, there is a limited-edition Pokémon card inside of the box to go alongside the game.

If you are interested in getting ahold of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color system, please kindly remember that you will have only until Tuesday, November 16th, to place a bid on the item. You can find this game's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!