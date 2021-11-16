Year Six Brilliant Event Part 1 Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

We finally have details on the new Brilliant Event as it goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Previously referred to only as the "Year Six" Brilliant Event in Niantic's posts following their announcement that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will become unplayable by the end of January 2022, we now have an official title for the event: the Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One. This event follows up on the Burning Day Brilliant Event reveal that Constance, the player's longtime companion and co-worker of both Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, is working with the dark wizards and witches of the Unforgivable. Let's get into the event's details.

The following event details for the Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One were posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community forum:

Constance has been taken into custody under suspicion of working with The Unforgivable. Is she really an enemy of the Ministry? Or is this all just a big misunderstanding? Return Brilliant Foundables to the Brilliant Gryffindor Boys' Dormitory in Part 1 of the Constance's Lament Brilliant Event on 15 November 11 a.m. PT – 19 November at 11 a.m. PT.

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations:

Brilliant Quaffle – map encounter

Brilliant Quidditch Fan Neville Longbottom – map encounter

Brilliant Broken Love-Struck Ron Weasley – Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Vial of Felix Felicis – Brilliant Portkey (also available through completing the Bonus Assignment)

Brilliant Love Potion Infused Chocolate Cauldrons – Awarded by completing the Special Assignment

Judging on the final schedule posted to Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog and in-game pop-ups, it seems that this may be the penultimate Brilliant Event. December 2021's event will focus on the final book in J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy series. It will be supplemented by "Hunt for the Horcruxes" events of which we currently know very little. There will be more information released down the line about gameplay during January 2022, the final month in which HPWU will be playable.