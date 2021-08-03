Pokémon Unite Patch Notes To Be Implemented On August 4th

Pokémon Unite has come in strong for players on Nintendo Switch consoles, serving for many as their very first MOBA game. Of course, as such, this first nearly 2-week span from its public release to now has let players with a fresh perspective pick apart and analyze playable Pokémon characters and exploit (and therefore reveal) their flaws, be they too strong or not strong enough. Because of this, The Pokémon Company and Tencent have provided a patch for the game and released the notes for said update.

To make things easier to parse, this list of updates for Pokémon Unite will be abridged just a bit at first, to account for general changes and the general shifts to show what affects certain characters, and then we will go into the buffs, nerfs, and everything in between for individual Pokémon, as well as bug fixes for characters who needed a tune-up.

The general patch update includes the following changes to the game as a whole:

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Spectate Feature Test Release:

A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC.

By bug/text fixes, it is entirely plausible that they mean to fix the fact that the update announcement from July 27th hasn't stopped showing up for players even to this day. As for spectator mode, we are excited to watch games as they occur! This will surely allow more opportunities for players to learn from the best players.

The strict buffs for Pokémon include strict buffs for the following characters: Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, and Wigglytuff.

There were no strict nerfs for Pokémon in the patch for Pokémon Unite, but some characters who got a bit of the nerf-bat while being bolstered in other areas include: Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, Cramorant, and Machamp.

Bux fixes for Pokémon include the attacks and/or the abilities for the following characters: Lucario, Greninja, and Alolan Ninetales.

The individual changes to characters in Pokémon Unite according to the patch notes are as follows:

Charizard

Flamethrower:

Flamethrower: Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Fire Punch: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Fire Blast: Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Talonflame

Acrobatics: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Aerial Ace: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Aerial Ace+: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Fly: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Venusaur

Sludge Bomb: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Petal Dance: Move Upgrade Solar Beam: Cooldown reduced. Unite Move: Verdant Anger Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Absol

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Sucker Punch: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP Double Slap Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Sing Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. Dazzling Gleam Bug Fixes Eldegoss

Cotton Guard Cooldown lengthened.

HP restoration decreased. Cotton Spore Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move's Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened. Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash HP restoration decreased. Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased: Attack Blaze Kick Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Feint Move Downgrade Pyro Ball Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Gengar

Basic Attack Bug Fixes Shadow Ball Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Hex Move Downgrade Dream Eater Move Upgrade Zeraora

Spark Bug Fixes Wild Charge Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced. Unite Move: Plasma Gale Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Cramorant

Whirlpool Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Dive Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Machamp

Basic Attack Bug Fixes Cross Chop Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Close Combat Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Lucario

Power-Up Punch Bug Fixes Bone Rush Bug Fixes Greninja

Basic Attack Bug Fixes Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning Bug Fixes

What do you think about Pokémon Unite so far? Are you having fun with this game, pre-patch? Did your favorite Pokémon get a buff or nerf, or did it stay the same? Is this your first MOBA, or are you a veteran of the genre? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!