Pokémon Unite Patch Notes To Be Implemented On August 4th
Pokémon Unite has come in strong for players on Nintendo Switch consoles, serving for many as their very first MOBA game. Of course, as such, this first nearly 2-week span from its public release to now has let players with a fresh perspective pick apart and analyze playable Pokémon characters and exploit (and therefore reveal) their flaws, be they too strong or not strong enough. Because of this, The Pokémon Company and Tencent have provided a patch for the game and released the notes for said update.
To make things easier to parse, this list of updates for Pokémon Unite will be abridged just a bit at first, to account for general changes and the general shifts to show what affects certain characters, and then we will go into the buffs, nerfs, and everything in between for individual Pokémon, as well as bug fixes for characters who needed a tune-up.
The general patch update includes the following changes to the game as a whole:
- Bug Fixes
- Text Fixes
- Spectate Feature Test Release:
A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC.
By bug/text fixes, it is entirely plausible that they mean to fix the fact that the update announcement from July 27th hasn't stopped showing up for players even to this day. As for spectator mode, we are excited to watch games as they occur! This will surely allow more opportunities for players to learn from the best players.
The strict buffs for Pokémon include strict buffs for the following characters: Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, and Wigglytuff.
There were no strict nerfs for Pokémon in the patch for Pokémon Unite, but some characters who got a bit of the nerf-bat while being bolstered in other areas include: Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, Cramorant, and Machamp.
Bux fixes for Pokémon include the attacks and/or the abilities for the following characters: Lucario, Greninja, and Alolan Ninetales.
The individual changes to characters in Pokémon Unite according to the patch notes are as follows:
- Charizard
Flamethrower:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Punch:
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Blast:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Talonflame
Acrobatics:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace+:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Fly:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Venusaur
Sludge Bomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Petal Dance:
- Move Upgrade
Solar Beam:
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Verdant Anger
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Absol
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Night Slash:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Sucker Punch:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Wigglytuff
The following stats have been increased:
- Defense, Sp. Def, HP
Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
Eldegoss
Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
Cotton Spore
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move's Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased.
Cinderace
The following stats have been decreased:
- Attack
Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Feint
- Move Downgrade
Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gengar
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Hex
- Move Downgrade
Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
Zeraora
Spark
- Bug Fixes
Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cramorant
Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Machamp
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Lucario
Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
Greninja
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes
What do you think about Pokémon Unite so far? Are you having fun with this game, pre-patch? Did your favorite Pokémon get a buff or nerf, or did it stay the same? Is this your first MOBA, or are you a veteran of the genre? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!