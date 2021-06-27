Poliwrath Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Fighting-type Pokémon are currently featured in Tier Three raids as part of the Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO. These species are not only a great way to beat up the event's star, but also are powerful counters to Regigigas, the Legendary Pokémon currently in Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take Poliwrath, a dual Water/Fighting-type Pokémon.

Top Poliwrath Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Poliwrath counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)*

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

*I do not recommend Mega Evolving a Pokémon for Tier Three raids, as it can be a waste of Mega Energy. Your best bet is to use a Mega only if you have multiple uses for it throughout the day.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Poliwrath with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Poliwrath, like most Tier Three raids, can be taken out by solo players. This may take some focus on powering up your Pokémon, but that is just an evergreen idea in general. The importance of having powerful Psychic-types like Mewtwo and Espeon at the ready in Pokémon GO cannot be overstated.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Poliwrath. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield.

Shiny Odds

Poliwrath cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Poliwrath, one must catch a Shiny Poliwag and evolve it.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!