Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pool Panic, Rekim, Rekim Games

Pool Panic Releases All-New "Cue More Chaos" Update

Pool Panic has a brand new update available, adding a brand-new co-op mode to the mix along with several other improvements

Article Summary Discover Pool Panic's new co-op mode, offering gameplay from two to four players for ultimate chaos fun.

Experience new VS rounds, including motor cycling mayhem and last ball standing with melting candles.

Try Magnetic Hole Assist for easier shots, ideal for young players or casual arcade fun with friends.

Explore over 100 whimsical levels of Pool Panic's colorful cartoon world with a quirky billiard ball cast.

Indie game developer and publisher Rekim Games has released a brand-new update for Pool Panic that they're calling the Cue More Chaos update. We haven't heard a lot from this title in a while, as it was originally released under Adult Swim Games years ago. Only recently have the devs taken back control and started adding new updates and improvements to the title, including the addition of a co-op mode. We have more details from the notes below and the trailer above, as the content is now live.

Cue More Chaos

You can now access local co-op mode from the pause menu on the world map. Adding from 2 ( sublime ) to 4 ( absolute chaos ) players to the mix. Smash a JCB with friends. Halt a wedding with friends. Ski with friends (as a weird combined omniball). And of course, if you have opened up Panic Mode. Panic with friends to your heart's content. With all the co-op love, don't worry. Vs mode hasn't been forgotten. Get your vengeance in 2 shiny new VS rounds joining the original line up. Motor cycling mayhem and last ball standing melting candles. Don't forget you can even invite friends to connect to you via Steam Remote Play to turn local co-op into online!

Yes there is too much chaos. Sometimes you just feel like you need a big old vacuum cleaner to suck anything rolling into the holes. Vacuums are too noisy though, so we added magnets! Turn on Magnetic Hole Assist per player in the control settings to make shots easier, by pulling rolling balls towards the holes. The ideal help for younger players, decreasing the need for shot accuracy. Or just a way to smash through the levels for some more casual arcadey fun.

Pool Panic

Pool Panic is the world's least realistic pool simulator. Play as a mischievous, and dare we say, oblivious cue ball in a giant game of pool that sprawls across a colorful cartoon overworld with more than 100 levels. Explore jungles, deserts, carnivals, cities and more while knocking around a peculiar cast of billiard balls, most of which won't appreciate being pocketed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!