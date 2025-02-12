Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged:

Everything Revealed During Sony's February 2025 State Of Play

Sony held their most recent State Of Play livestream today, and with it came over two dozen game annoucements and updates

This afternoon, Sony Interactive Entertainment held their most recent State Of Play livestream, in which they revealed multiple new titles, a few updates, and some exclusives on the way to the PS5. Among the announcements were several new games, including Saros, Tides of Annihilation, Warriors: Abyss, Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, and more. We have the rundown for you below and the video above.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance follows the longtime series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Musashi, who arrives home from a previous adventure to find his village burned to the ground and his clan turned into stone. Driven by vengeance, Joe sets off on an epic quest, battling hordes of enemies and larger-than-life bosses across stunning hand-drawn worlds. Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move— and keep them coming back for more.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds brings back courses that include land, air, and sea terrain as well as the never-before seen Travel Rings feature that affects the race in real time by transporting racers to all new CrossWorlds during the race. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also offers the largest roster of characters in any Sonic racing game, as well as a wide variety of customizable vehicles. Players can mix and match vehicle parts, powers, and abilities to create a customized racing experience suited to their gameplay style.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger is designed to be the perfect entry point to the series for RPG enthusiasts. The game's multiple settings in both the human and digital worlds sets the stage for exploring the deep bond between people in the human world and creatures called Digimon, who reside in the Digital World: Iliad. Players must work together with them, forging bonds, and evolving their Digimon's abilities to unravel the game's mystery and save the worlds. To do so, they journey between the two worlds, even across time and venture deep into the intricate Digital World revealing never-before-seen elements of the world of Digimon. Fortunately for players, they can tame and recruit the Digimon they discover in their journey, training them to fight. Customization and developing strong bonds with Digimon is a unique element to the game, and the key to success in strategic, turn-based combat. With an intriguing story and setting, memorable characters including a vast array of Digimon with unique abilities to discover, updated battle systems and more, Digimon Story Time Stranger is the next evolution for the beloved series and a must-play game for fans of anime-inspired RPGs.

Lost Soul Aside

Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside – a stylish single-player action-adventure RPG. Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 introduces new updates and gameplay advancements, including 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa'i wrestling family, new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match and Intergender matchups, the return of Chain Wrestling, a new MyRISE experience, and much more. The largest-ever WWE 2K roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, CM Punk, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more. Third-person camera support in online matches and the ability for each player to control their own camera have been added, as well as new brawl environments such as the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old. Set to be released September 23, 2025

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a unique action-adventure experience that keeps you on the edge of your couch with unexpected moments. One minute, you're taming adorable dragons, and the next, you're fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, or dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant. It's weird, it's wild, and it's designed to be shared. Grab your co-op partner and get ready to overcome any obstacle thrown your way.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying and humanity is running out of time. 12 light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realize they are far from being alone. In space, death takes many forms. Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic

Enter the abandoned workshop of Murray's Costume Manor and unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor, Edwin Murray. In Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, you'll step into a world where every dark corner holds a secret and every flicker of light hints at an ever-present threat. The Mimic, a prototype endoskeleton, can adapt to any costume and become any character, including what you fear most. Armed with only your wits, a few gadgets, and a heavily redacted corporate briefing, you'll attempt to retrieve Fazbear's prized prototype technology while grappling with cryptic clues and a relentless shadow determined to dispatch all unwanted company. Prepare for heart-pounding thrills as you explore the labyrinth of the deserted Costume Manor, discovering remnants of Edwin's unfinished work and eluding the monster he's created. Experience Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, survive the mystery and madness.

The Midnight Walk

Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this reverent dark fantasy adventure built in clay, from the minds behind Lost in Random and Fe. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror. Survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend's flame as you experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters.

Darwin's Paradox

Embark on an extraordinary adventure in Darwin's Paradox. Coming to PS5 later this year, take on the role of Darwin, an octopus snatched from the sea and thrust into a mysterious food factory. This action-adventure, story-based platformer is packed with enhanced visuals and controller features that bring an exhilarating adventure with wacky characters to life.

Warriors: Abyss

In Warriors: Abyss, players not only control their chosen hero, but also recruit heroes they encounter along their way. Featuring over 100 unique characters, players can utilize the "Summoning Heroes" action to call upon these allies in battle. Once called upon, players will then be able to activate "Unique Tactics" that significantly enhance their entire team. Each "Summoning Heroes" action and "Unique Tactics" action has its own distinct characteristics, allowing for countless strategies based on the combinations and chosen actions. Including the character under control, players can utilize up to seven active heroes in battle. With the ability to choose seven characters from a pool of over 100, the potential battle style combinations exceed an astonishing 16 billion!

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

The character model of the main character is based on the late Yusaku Matsuda, a Japanese actor who became famous in the 80s. It's an improvement over the original "Onimusha: Warlords" in every aspect: volume, action, and replay value, thanks to the main character's allies. It sold a total of 2.1 million copies, a record for the series. Although it is a straight sequel, "Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny" features a completely new protagonist, so you can enjoy the game even if you haven't played the first one. This is a remaster of the tale of Jubei Yagyu's revenge, retaining the setting and gameplay systems of the original game. It returns to modern consoles with new features and quality-of-life improvements!

Onimusha: Way of The Sword

Fight through bloodstained battlefields of intense swordplay action. Explore the historic Japanese capital of Edo-era Kyoto, twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice. With every stage cloaked in mystery, danger and intrigue. Battle against monstrosities from the underworld known as Genma in a tale of dark fantasy. Follow the tale of a samurai who wields the Oni Gauntlet, a mystical artifact that grants its bearer the power to slay Genma. Through gritty, blood-soaked brawls, he searches for his reason to fight. What fate awaits at the end of his path?

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

In the middle of the Cold War, Naked Snake, the man who would later be known as Big Boss, infiltrates the Soviet Union to help a scientist named Sokolov defect. However, the mission ends in failure when Snake's mentor—The Boss, a soldier known as the mother of special forces—betrays him, and Sokolov is captured by Colonel Volgin of the GRU. One week later, Snake returns to the same Soviet territory to rescue Sokolov and eliminate The Boss—a mission that will mark the start of a new legend, amid the backdrop of an ever-changing scene, the game's central theme. This epic installment tells the story of the birth of the hero known as Big Boss, the very start of the Metal Gear Saga.

Hell Is Us

Hell is Us is a 3rd-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey. As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

Lies of P: Overture

Lies of P: Overture takes players back to the beginning of the Puppet Frenzy and shares what led to the fateful events in Lies of P. The new gameplay trailer features never-before-seen environments, high-stakes battles with new bosses, and briefly teases a mysterious guide as players unravel chilling secrets.

Dreams of Another

The game is built around the philosophical theme of "No Creation Without Destruction." Rather than destroying objects by shooting, as in traditional shooting games, here, your shots materialize and create the world. This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.

Days Gone Remastered

Fight to survive in the definitive Days Gone experience, remastered for the PlayStation®5 console. Face off against the harsh reality of the Farewell Wilderness – still infected by hordes of Freakers, two years after a devastating outbreak.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Rewind back to 1995 in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a brand-new narrative adventure from the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed series Life is Strange. Film your last summer in Velvet Cove playing as Swann, a quirky introvert who loves capturing reality through the lens of her trusty camcorder. Get to know Nora, the rebellious firecracker; Autumn, the thoughtful leader; and Kat, enigmatic and strong-willed. From making music videos in Nora's garage to sharing secrets under the stars… to discovering dark places shrouded in mystery – it's gonna be a summer packed with unforgettable moments for this newfound sisterhood.

Blue Prince

Blue Prince combines compelling mystery, strategy, and puzzle elements to create an unpredictable journey through Mt. Holly, a peculiar manor with ever-changing rooms. Players must chart their own path through chambers harboring secrets and challenges in their quest to find the enigmatic Room 46. Every chamber is unique in what it does, and every step brings players closer to unravelling the mystery.

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for 1-6 players set in the depths of an underground research facility. Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms, the world's greatest minds must survive against the universe's biggest threats.

Tides of Annihilation

Tides of Annihilation is a single-player, narrative-driven title set in a twisted version of modern London cataclysmically altered by an otherworldly invasion. Taking on the role of Gwendolyn, humanity's lone survivor, players embark on a legendary quest through London's iconic environs to unravel a mystery that will determine the fate of reality itself. Battling alongside summonable spectral knights, players will encounter hordes of enemies, unforgettable bosses, and vertical levels in the form of gigantic knights roaming the landscape.

Metal Eden

In Metal Eden, players take on the role of ASKA, an advanced Hyper Unit android built around a digitized human psyche. Explore the neon-soaked architecture of the techno planet Moebius and the mysterious world below and engage in an ongoing conflict over the souls of a lost human colony stored in cybernetic COREs. Accompanied by your sentient spaceship, Nexus, you'll expand your arsenal and upgrade your undying body while fighting for what's real behind this hauntingly beautiful machine world. Players will fight a diverse roster of enemies and extract energy cores to gain a battle zone advantage, while developing their arsenal and combat abilities to become an unstoppable Hyper Unit. Dash, grapple, and wall-run through the city's defenses using enhanced parkour skills. Harness your superior agility and acrobatic combat prowess to dominate pulse-pounding encounters, unleashing chaos on anything that stands in your way.

MindsEye

MindsEye is a story-driven, action-adventure thriller, set in a fictional near future Americana. Featuring best-in-class cinematics, high-octane driving, and explosive combat from legendary game director, Leslie Benzies. Play as Jacob Diaz, a former elite soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn't the only one searching for answers, forces working from the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

Saros

Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony. Saros features permanent progression systems, where every death reshapes the world while offering new upgrades to overcome challenges. With a haunting story, deep third-person action, and a grounded performance by Rahul Kohli, SAROS presents the next evolution in Housemarque's gameplay-first experience.

