Population: One Will Be Going Free-To-Play This March Population: One will officially become a free-to-play game next month, as players will be able to get some bonuses beforehand.

BigBoxVR announced this morning that they will be making their popular VR title, Population: One, a free-to-play game for everyone. The team has decided that starting on March 9th, anyone who has access to the game via their VR platform will get access to it for free, and they will also be making updates to the game throughout 2023 that will add content and several upgrades as time goes on. This will include new weapons, new battle royale map updates, new Sandbox features/modes, new Sandbox battle royale playlists, matchmaking improvements, and a host of other upgrades along with bug fixes and quality-of-life content to boot. No real reason was given for the decision, but to be real, if you paid for a VR unit, you deserve some free content once in a while. Here's the finer notes from the team on the transition.

"We want to reward our existing players and those who choose to purchase the game before March 9th with an exclusive bundle. Not only that, we have a ton of exciting new content rolling out on March 9th and throughout the year. All players who already own or purchase Population: One before the free-to-play transition (March 9th @ 10am PT) will automatically receive the Original Banana Bundle. This bundle includes in-game rewards that will NEVER again be obtainable in-game as paid or earned rewards."

Original Banana Bundle Rewards ($80 Value)

Legendary "PJ Potassium" Character Skin

Legendary "Prestige" Character Skins (4)

Rare "Prestige" Full Gun Set (14)

Exclusive Title: "Original Banana"

Exclusive Calling Card: "Celebration"

Exclusive Spray: "I Was Here"

1,000 Bureau Gold

Full Access To The Level Progression Track

Rewards Distribution

Existing game owners will automatically be awarded the Original Banana Bundle on March 9th at 10 am PT.

To access your rewards, log in anytime after 10am PT on March 9th and an in-game pop-up button will appear, prompting you to accept the rewards.