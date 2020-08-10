Popup Dungeon Gets A New Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Humble Games and Triple B Studios have released an all-new video for Popup Dungeon, giving players an extended gameplay walkthrough. This is one of the many games coming out this Summer we've been excited about because it's basically a paper version of a tabletop RPG, voiced by John de Lancie who played Q on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The video basically takes you through the first few battles of the game and all of the choices you can make, while also giving you a look at how it will all look when you're making decisions and crafting items. Not to mention making your own paper-box characters in the game that look adorable. You can check out the video below along with some screenshots and more info, as the game will be released on August 12th, 2020.

Popup Dungeon is a tactical roguelike RPG inspired by our favorite tabletop games. Make your own abilities, items, heroes, villains, and games easier than ever before. Create and share anything you can imagine. The enigmatic Wizard, voiced by John de Lancie, has challenged humanity to a duel of creativity. But to defeat him, first you'll have to climb his tower: 25 campaigns of ever-increasing difficulty that will take you from the depths of dungeons to the furthest reaches of space and everything in between. Out of the Box: 1500+ abilities, 420+ items, 200+ fully-voiced enemies, 36 playable characters.

