Posesi Is The New Hearthstone 2021 World Champion

Blizzard Entertainment held the Hearthstone 2021 Grandmasters World Championship event over the weekend, and today we have a new champ. That champion is Japan's own Posesi, who went toe-to-toe in an online grand final with fellow Japanese player glory, winning in an epic 3-2 decision. With this victory, Posesi will take the championship trophy, will be entered into the esports' Hall of Champions, and will be taking $200k in prizing. You can read more about the match below from the Blizzard team, as well as watch the Grand Championship round in its entirety down below. For those waiting for the next set of tournaments, the Hearthstone Masters Tour will return in 2022 with its first major competition happening February 18th-20th.

Day one began with the eight competitors split into two groups. In Group A, Posesi, Gaby, and Nalguidan secured victories to advance on the second day, while Tianming was eliminated from the competition. Group B saw glory, McBanterFace, and KZG.Xiaobai bid farewell to Frenetic. With victories in both of their day one matches, Posesi and glory emerged as the winners of their respective group matches, foreshadowing what was to come in the Grand Final! Posesi entered Day 2 with a 2-0 record, securing his spot in the semifinal upon winning Group A. Posesi bested McBanterFace 3-2 advancing to the Grand Final to face his fellow Japanese competitor, practice partner, and 2020 World Champion, glory. Heading into a difficult final match against glory, Posesi was able to showcase masterful control of the new Fractured in Alterac Valley meta to secure ultimate victory.

"This was a fantastic weekend to close out the competitive year and the year of the Gryphon," said Ben Lee, Game Director for Hearthstone. "2022 is going to be another exciting year for Hearthstone and we can't wait for the community to jump into all that we have planned. Congratulations to Posesi!"