Post Malone Celebrates Pokémon Day With Live Concert

It looks like Katy Perry isn't alone in her love for the world's biggest media franchise. The Pokémon Company has teamed with another pop star. Here's a hint. He's been [redacted] [redacted] and [redacted][redacted], man, he feels just like a rockstar. Okay, need a little more? Let's go: When his homies pull up on your block, they make that thing go… gratatata? Well, it appears that "that thing" is a Blastoise with Hydro Cannon, and the man in question is he of the face tattoos and auto-tuned yodel, Post Malone. One of the most streamed artists in the world, Post Malone will celebrate Pokémon Day on the franchise's landmark 25th Anniversary with a special concert.

Here's what the Pokémon Company had to say about this collaboration along with clickable links to view the show:

The P25 Music program, which celebrates Pokémon's landmark 25th anniversary with some of the biggest names in music, kicks off on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2021, with Post Malone's virtual concert. Fans will be able to tune in to this free concert on Pokémon's 25th Anniversary website, the official Pokémon YouTube channel, or the official Pokémon Twitch channel starting at 4:00 p.m. PST. After the concert, more details about P25 Music will be revealed, so make sure to stick around after the show.

Personally, while the brand deals are obviously lucrative, I think it's cool to see these stars expressing love for Pokémon. The franchise brings generations together and has been doing so for 25 years, and that's worth celebrating.

In addition to all of this pop star action, The Pokémon Company International is also celebrating their 25th Anniversary with video game content and trading cards. The week before the concert, on February 20th, TPCI partner Niantic will host Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, which will recreate the experience of the original games in a mobile setting. GO trainers will be tasked with catching every Kanto species while working on a Special Research that will award Shiny Ditto and unlock the first ever Masterwork Research, a questline meant to be completed over a long period of time that will culminate in an encounter with Shiny Mew. On the Pokemon TCG front, anniversary celebrations include a collaboration with McDonald's featuring exclusive packs of cards, the upcoming First Partner Packs which will focus on over-sized reprint cards showing classic depictions of the starters, and also upcoming special sets and expansions including February's Shining Fates, March's Sword & Shield: Battle Styles, and more. There is expected to be a 25th Anniversary-specific TCG set coming out in October, but details have yet to be announced.