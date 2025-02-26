Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Post Trauma, Red Souls Games

Post Trauma Confirms New Release Date For March 2025

After having been delayed from being released last October, Post Trauma has a new release date, set to come out in March 2025

Article Summary Post Trauma now launches this March with a fresh trailer for this chilling psychological horror game.

Red Souls Games and Raw Fury delay the original October release to perfect every gameplay detail.

Step into Roman’s shoes as the trapped train conductor facing surreal puzzles and nightmarish dangers.

Experience fixed camera angles, Unreal Engine 5 visuals, and immersive audio in this cinematic horror.

Indie game developer Red Souls Games and publisher Raw Fury confirmed the new release date for their psychological horror game Post Trauma. The title was originally supposed to be released this past October, but at the home stretch, the team decided to push it off until 2025 while they worked to refine it and make sure it was worth releasing without having to fix stuff post-launch. Now we know the game will be out on March 31, 2025, pending it doesn't get postponed again. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can watch above.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma is a horror game inspired by genre-defining classics of the past decades. Step into the shoes of Roman, a middle-aged train conductor who finds himself trapped in a terrifying and twisted reality. Explore the unknown, solve mysteries, and try to survive the unspeakable horrors that lurk in these threatening surroundings. Will you uncover the truth and find a way back to your family? In Post Trauma, you will experience the story of Roman, a tormented train conductor trapped in a hellscape of horror. Escaping this nightmare won't be an easy task, as unexpected encounters and mind-bending mysteries await in this surreal world. To find his way out of this twisted world, Roman will explore several unique locations that blend real-life and organic architecture in an uncanny and disturbing way.

Patience and careful thinking will be key to solving the many puzzles and challenges concealing precious tools and items needed to progress. While true horror is often the product of one's own fears and imagination, there is also real danger lurking around. In a dimension where many things are left unexplained, Roman might need to resort to violence to survive the horrors that are in his way. Created from a strong love of horror games and powered by Unreal Engine 5, Post Trauma blends fixed camera angles with stunning modern graphics to achieve a truly cinematic and unsettling horrific experience. The ambiance and thrills of the game are further enhanced by a captivating audio landscape, thanks to the unique and hypnotic score

