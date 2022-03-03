Potato Flowers In Full Bloom Releases On Switch Next Week

In a world where soil contamination is a continuous threat for human society, it is said that there are special seeds left behind in an underground labyrinth by an alchemist. These seeds can grow without being affected by the effects of contamination. Setting up base in the remains of a nearby town, you and the research team are led by your leader as you aim for the depths of the maze.

Gradually expand your range of actions as you delve deeper into the dungeons. The map is procedurally-generated as you progress. Solve tricks and puzzles to obtain treasures, but beware of the monsters and bosses lurking around every corner! As the labyrinths have been constructed and renovated by human society across various eras, you might come across some interesting items from the past. You can predict the enemy's next move by reading the displayed icons and your ability to strategically choose your actions accordingly will determine your chances of victory in battle. Actions such as attacking, guarding, and using skills eat up points. Be careful not to run out of points, as you will be reduced to the "Rest" command, making you a sitting duck until your points recover.

Form your desired research team at base camp. Available classes include knights, rangers, and shamans. The choice is yours and yours alone… You can even modify the appearance of each character to suit your liking. Each class has a unique skill tree, it is up to you how you want to train your party. You can bring up to three other members with you on every adventure into the dungeon, so pick wisely…