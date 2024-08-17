Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, wireless controller

PowerA Announces New Fortnite-Themed Wireless Controller

PowerA has a brand-new wireless controller on the way, as they're working with Epic Games for a new Fortnite-branded design

Article Summary PowerA teams up with Epic Games for a new Fortnite-themed Xbox wireless controller, featuring a graffiti-style design.

The controller boasts Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers for precise, durable gameplay.

It features Low Latency Wireless, 3-Way Trigger Locks, and 4 Advanced Gaming Buttons, plus PC compatibility.

Available for pre-order at $100, the controller includes a code for a bonus Tooth Pick Pickaxe virtual item.

PowerA has revealed a new Xbox wireless controller design as they have partnered with Epic Games for a new Fortnite-themed edition. As you can see from the image here, they've decked this out with subtle and not-so-subtle pieces of art from the game, along with a bunch of phrases and other content to make it look like a graffiti wall. The controller comes loaded with Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, Low Latency Wireless, 3-Way Trigger Locks, 4 Advanced Gaming Buttons, a ton of customization, and the ability to switch between Xbox and PC, if you like playing with a controller on PC that is. You can pre-order it now for $100 as it will be out in early October.

Fortnite Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Fortnite SE

Code for Bonus Virtual Item Included – Tooth Pick Pickaxe

Hall Effect Thumbsticks and Triggers – Contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks and triggers provide a more fluid pro-level feel to help with precision and longevity

Low Latency Wireless – Play wirelessly on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 using the included Wireless USB Adapter

Advanced Gaming Buttons – Get an edge over the competition with four mappable buttons that you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure

3-Way Trigger Locks – Set the travel distance of the triggers with three different positions to pull off quicker actions in your favorite FPS games or go full throttle in a high-end race car

Officially Licensed – for Xbox Series X|S and works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11

Profile Button – Switch between 3 different profiles to keep your optimal settings accessible for your favorite games

Rechargeable Battery – Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge

Immersive Gaming – Dual rumble motors and magnetic impulse triggers add lifelike tactile details to your games while a 3.5mm stereo jack delivers clear dynamic audio

PowerA Gamer HQ App – Adjust audio, triggers, rumble, dead zones, and more on your controller with the updated free official Xbox and Windows 10/11 app

Comfort and Control – Ergonomic design with textured rubberized grips and embedded anti-friction rings provide fatigue-free finesse during extended gaming sessions

Extra-Long USB-C Cable – Includes a 10 ft. (3m) USB-C cable so you can play from your favorite spot in the room

Headset Dial – Adjust the volume of a connected wired headset and mute the mic using the One-Touch Mic Mute. LED indicator lights up on volume dial when mic is muted

Share Button – Capture epic screenshots or video clips and share them online

