PowerA Has Revealed Their First Run of Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories

PowerA has a new line of items available for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, giving you a few options to play and protect the new console

PowerA recently revealed a new line of items for the Nintendo Switch 2, as they will be one of the first companies releasing accessories for the new console. Among them is a new wired controller that will act as their version of the Pro Controller, complete with the familiar and new buttons added to this console in a row at the bottom. They've also released a new carrying case and protective glass for those looking to take it on the go frequently. We have more info from PowerA about them here, as they are now available in their shop.

PowerA Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories

Embracing the brand's legacy of leadership in video game accessories, PowerA will be bringing the first licensed controllers with Hall Effect sensors to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Hall effect technology provides contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbstick, delivering a more fluid pro-level feel to help with precision and longevity.

Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: Built for performance and precision, this officially licensed wired controller features Hall Effect thumbsticks for reduced drift, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a C Button for quick GameChat access, onboard audio controls with multiple EQ modes, and anti-friction rings. A 10 ft. USB-C cable and lightweight ergonomic design make it ideal for both competitive and everyday gaming. Available in three designs classic black, nostalgic Super Mario, and a vibrant collection of characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: A low-profile, dark heather gray, on-the-go carrying case designed to keep the Nintendo Switch 2 system protected with minimal bulk. Features a zippered outer shell, plush interior lining, built-in screen protector, integrated tabletop play stand, and storage for up to ten game cards. This slim case is the perfect accessory for gamers wanting to take their new system on the go but keep it safe.

Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2: This 2-pack includes two screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, placement guides, dust removal stickers, and an applicator for easy, bubble-free installation.

