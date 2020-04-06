Deep Silver & 5 Lives Studios Reveal Windbound For Release In August

Deep Silver along with developer 5 Lives Studios revealed this week that the studio's second project, Windbound, will be coming out this August. The announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog, as the company announced the details of the title that's taken them five years to create. The game takes place on an archipelago that was once home to a long-forgotten ancient civilization with no name. The player will control the protagonist Kara, who has been adrift at sea after being separated from her fleet during a storm. Once on the island, you will have to use your skills, your knowledge, and your wits to survive daily challenges. Every single day will present something new for you to tackle as you deal with the weather, beasts who roam there, your own survival, and figuring out what the civilization was all about. Here's what the devs wrote about the game's daily challenges.

"Awakening on the shore of a strange island, the player's initial motivations are purely survival-focused, with the goal of simply returning to their tribe. However, with the storm seemingly surrounding the whole area, it's immediately apparent that there's something unusual about these islands, with strange structures and monuments left behind by a long-gone people. As players progress through the world they'll uncover the history of the ancient people, their relationship with the sea and the mysterious sea creatures that still swim beneath the waves. Survival will be their initial focus, but the world is also rich with materials they can use to craft items to make their journey easier. Critical to success is building seafaring vessels. Starting with simple grass canoes and escalating to large multi-hull boats with a number of sails, players will learn to harness the power of the seemingly never-ending wind to traverse uncharted waters. But the seas are not always friendly, and the player is certainly not alone in the water."

Windbound is set to be released on August 28th, 2020. While it was featured by Sony on their blog, this is not a PS4 exclusive. It will also be released on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But there was no indication as to whether it would be released across all platforms on PC or become exclusive to someone like the Epic Games Store.