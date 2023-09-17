Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Lumectra, xbox

PowerA Reveals Advantage Wired Xbox Controller With Lumectra

PowerA shows off a different kind of Xbox controller with the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra.

PowerA dropped details for a new controller on the market as they revealed the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra. This is an upgraded Xbox-licensed controller featuring several new additions, including improved multi-zone RGB lighting, impulse triggers, and a 10 ft. USB-C cable. The controller boasts more lighting options from the Lumectra Zone, an ecosystem of lighting accessories controlled by the Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra. We have more info on it below as it's now on sale for $45.

"Building on the popularity of the Spectra Infinity with Xbox and PC gamers for more than two years, PowerA upgraded the controller's key features and more. By adding an additional lighting zone, more color combinations, impulse triggers, and upgrading from a Micro-USB to USB-C with their extra-long cable, the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is the ideal controller for gamers to gain an edge while looking great. This gamepad also features 3-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, and two programmable advanced gaming buttons, offering seamless configuration on-the-fly. The Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11 making it the perfect gaming companion for Xbox and PC gamers alike." "For gamers looking to truly immerse themselves, Lumectra RGB technology will be added to several of PowerA's great product lines, starting with the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. This controller features four distinct RGB lighting zones, 24 colors, and three dynamic lighting modes, providing thousands of color combinations for all styles of gamers. To further personalize one's gaming space, an 18-foot Lumectra RGB LED Light Strip complete with 24 colors is sold separately. Uniquely, the Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra RGB commands it all, featuring a built-in IR transmitter for seamless control over any compatible light strip LEDs, harmonizing and customizing the gaming experience. These products – in addition to future offerings – mark PowerA's inception of the Lumectra Zone, a new ecosystem of lighting accessories that allow gamers to customize and personalize their gaming space."

