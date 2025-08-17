Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Controller With Lumectra

PowerA has a new version of the Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 out now, as it glows with Lumectra RGB lighting

Features Hall Effect thumbsticks for enhanced accuracy and reduced drift during gameplay

Includes two programmable Advanced Gaming Buttons plus a dedicated C Button for rapid GameChat access

On-board audio controls, three EQ modes, and comfortable lightweight design for pro-level sessions

PowerA revealed a new controller for the Nintendo Switch 2 this week, as they have a new wired version of their Advantage model with Lumectra. The shorthand to this model is you're getting everything you normally would from the Advantage, but now you can make the thing glow in several different ways, depending on the game you're playing and the mode you have it set to. You can read more info about it below as it's out on the market now for $50.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 with Lumectra

The new controller features Lumectra Ghost RGB LED lighting, a striking full-faced light effect that's hidden behind a clean white faceplate when powered off. By moving the control buttons to the bottom, it opens up more space for vibrant RGB lighting. When activated, players can cycle through thousands of color combinations and five unique lighting modes, allowing them to customize their controller to match their vibe.

Engineered for performance and packed with pro-grade features, the controller includes Hall Effect thumbsticks for enhanced precision and reduced drift, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a dedicated C Button for quick access to GameChat features. On-board audio controls let users adjust volume, mute, and toggle between EQ modes (Standard, Bass Boost, Immersive), while a 3.5 mm stereo jack supports crystal-clear headset audio. Whether wired in for extended sessions or lit up with a player's custom look, the Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 with Lumectra is built for performance and designed to stand out.

Lumectra Ghost RGB LED Lighting with 5 lighting modes and thousands of color combinations

Hall Effect Sensors in the thumbsticks for reliable, pro-level control and reduced drift

Two Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons for mid-game custom inputs

Dedicated C Button for quick GameChat access

On-board audio controls with 3 EQ modes

Comfortable, lightweight design with anti-friction rings

Streamlined control buttons placement enhances dynamic RGB visibility and personalization

