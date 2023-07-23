Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, xbox

PowerA Reveals Sparkle Xbox Advantage Wired Controller

If you're looking for a different kind of color for your Xbox controller, PowerA now has a new option with their latest design.

PowerA revealed a brand new version of their Xbox Advantage Wired Controller, as they have given this one a bit of sparkle to the look. The company is kicking off a new product line for its line of controllers as they have revealed this new version of the Advantage Wired Controllers. This version comes with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, 3-Way Trigger Locks, and Dual Rumble Motors. On top of that, they have given it a maroon sparkly design that makes it stand apart from previous Xbox controllers they have created. We have more info on the controller below as you can snag one right now for $38.

"Elevate your game with the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Licensed by Xbox and featuring mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, 3-Way Trigger Locks, extra-long 10ft USB-C cable and many more features. Get an edge over the competition with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons that you can program at any time–even in the middle of the game. Set the travel distance of the triggers with 3 different positions to pull off quicker actions in your favorite FPS games or go full throttle in a high-end race car. Feel the action of the game with the Impulse Triggers' built-in rumble motors in supported titles. The Advantage Wired Controller has everything you need to experience your game like a pro, including dual rumble motors that provide nuanced feedback replicating everything from distant footsteps to cataclysmic earthquakes. Lightweight ergonomic design, intuitive-feel button layout, and silky smooth anti-friction ring around each thumbstick let you game in comfort for several hours."

2 Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons.

3-Way Trigger Locks and Impulse Triggers.

Immersive Dual Rumble Motors.

Lightweight and Comfortable Design with a 10 ft. USB-C Cable.

Test and Calibrate your Controller with the PowerA Gamer HQ App.

2-Year Limited Warranty.

Compatibility varies by title.

