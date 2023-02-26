PowerA Reveals Two New Pikachu Products For Pokémon Day PowerA has two new items to celebrate Pokémon Day on February 27th, as you can get your hands on a new slim case and controller.

PowerA revealed a new pair of items for their collection of gaming accessories as we have two new Pikachu products in time for Pokémon Day. The company has released an all-new Slim Case ($25) with an arcade look to it, featuring the familiar electric-type mascot looking ready to fight. Meanwhile, they also dropped a Wired Controller ($28) with the same arcade look to it, only with Pikachu looking a little more innocent at the top. Both officially go up for sale on Monday, February 27th, as we have more info on both below.

"Lighten your load with our slim-yet-sturdy Travel Pro Slim case. Trimmed down to keep your Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite snug and secure, this breezy case is purpose-built with a hard plastic exterior to keep it lightweight without compromising protection. Keep your console close at all times with a rope handle modeled after the Joy-Con wrist strap, adding an extra layer of utility and style for gamers on the go."

Featuring National Pokédex entry #025: Pikachu, the Mouse Pokémon.

Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull.

Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode.

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards.

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch with a two-year limited warranty.

"The Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable and the PowerA 2-year warranty."

Wired controller with an intuitive button layout.

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons.

Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control.

Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming.

3.5mm stereo audio jack.

Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable.

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED Model).

Two-year limited warranty.