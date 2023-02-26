PowerA Reveals Two New Pikachu Products For Pokémon Day
PowerA has two new items to celebrate Pokémon Day on February 27th, as you can get your hands on a new slim case and controller.
PowerA revealed a new pair of items for their collection of gaming accessories as we have two new Pikachu products in time for Pokémon Day. The company has released an all-new Slim Case ($25) with an arcade look to it, featuring the familiar electric-type mascot looking ready to fight. Meanwhile, they also dropped a Wired Controller ($28) with the same arcade look to it, only with Pikachu looking a little more innocent at the top. Both officially go up for sale on Monday, February 27th, as we have more info on both below.
PowerA: Slim Case for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Arcade
"Lighten your load with our slim-yet-sturdy Travel Pro Slim case. Trimmed down to keep your Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite snug and secure, this breezy case is purpose-built with a hard plastic exterior to keep it lightweight without compromising protection. Keep your console close at all times with a rope handle modeled after the Joy-Con wrist strap, adding an extra layer of utility and style for gamers on the go."
- Featuring National Pokédex entry #025: Pikachu, the Mouse Pokémon.
- Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull.
- Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode.
- Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards.
- Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch with a two-year limited warranty.
PowerA: Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Arcade
"The Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable and the PowerA 2-year warranty."
- Wired controller with an intuitive button layout.
- Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons.
- Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control.
- Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming.
- 3.5mm stereo audio jack.
- Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable.
- Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED Model).
- Two-year limited warranty.