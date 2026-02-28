Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA Shows Off New Designs For Nintendo Switch 2 Controller

PowerA showed off a few new game-specific designs and upgrades for their Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA revealed a few new designs for its Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, which offers new options. The controller has been given some upgrades for the newest portable console from the company as they've improved the design, the buttons, the wireless performance, battery life, and more. They've also added four new designs, which you can see here, as they have Mario & Friends, Kirby Puff, Pokémon Mega Evolutions, and Mario Kart World to choose from. We have mroe details on the controllers below.

PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

The PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 system features hall effects, 2 mappable buttons, motion controls, a C Button for quick access to fun GameChat features and more.

Iconic Design: This controller features a design inspired by your favorite Nintendo games and characters

This controller features a design inspired by your favorite Nintendo games and characters Hall Effect Modules: Say goodbye to stick drift with contract-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks giving you smoother control, enhanced precision, and increased longevity

Say goodbye to stick drift with contract-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks giving you smoother control, enhanced precision, and increased longevity Advanced Gaming Buttons: Get an edge over the competition with mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure

Get an edge over the competition with mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure Intuitive Motion Controls: Get immersed in your games with fluid, responsive motion controls that provide an intuitive way to aim, steer, fly, and more

Get immersed in your games with fluid, responsive motion controls that provide an intuitive way to aim, steer, fly, and more C Button: Easily activate fun GameChat features

Easily activate fun GameChat features Rechargeable Battery: Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Includes an extra-long 10 ft. USB-C cable to recharge the internal battery

Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Includes an extra-long 10 ft. USB-C cable to recharge the internal battery Ergonomic Design: Game for hours with a controller that feels great in your hands, thanks to cutting-edge ergonomics and top-of-the-line materials

Game for hours with a controller that feels great in your hands, thanks to cutting-edge ergonomics and top-of-the-line materials Nintendo Family Compatibility: Works with the Nintendo Switch system of devices: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite

Works with the Nintendo Switch system of devices: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite Officially Licensed: PowerA products have gone through Nintendo's rigorous testing and evaluation processes to ensure compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2 system

PowerA products have gone through Nintendo's rigorous testing and evaluation processes to ensure compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2 system Can be used when the Nintendo Switch 2 system is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR camera, or amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games. Multiple variables affect battery life estimate.

