Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: ,

PowerA Shows Off New Designs For Nintendo Switch 2 Controller

PowerA showed off a few new game-specific designs and upgrades for their Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • PowerA unveils new Advantage Wireless Controller designs for Nintendo Switch 2 with game-themed artwork
  • Controller upgrades include improved buttons, enhanced wireless performance, and longer battery life
  • Features Hall Effect thumbsticks to eliminate stick drift and advanced mappable gaming buttons
  • Compatible with all Nintendo Switch models, features motion controls, and officially licensed by Nintendo

PowerA revealed a few new designs for its Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, which offers new options. The controller has been given some upgrades for the newest portable console from the company as they've improved the design, the buttons, the wireless performance, battery life, and more. They've also added four new designs, which you can see here, as they have Mario & Friends, Kirby Puff, Pokémon Mega Evolutions, and Mario Kart World to choose from. We have mroe details on the controllers below.

PowerA Shows Off New Designs For Nintendo Switch 2 Controller
Credit: PowerA

PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

The PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 system features hall effects, 2 mappable buttons, motion controls, a C Button for quick access to fun GameChat features and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.