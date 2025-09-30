Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Has Launched Into Early Access

You can now play an Early Access version of PowerWash Simulator 2 while the team works on the final bits and pieces for a full release

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 launches in Early Access with exciting new features and two playable jobs.

Explore fresh locations, uncover mysteries, and enjoy a revamped campaign with improved visuals.

Customize your home base with unlockables, decorate, and host friends after a day of cleaning.

Try new soap formulas, floor cleaner, and enjoy split-screen or online co-op multiplayer for the first time.

Developer and publisher FuturLab has released PowerWash Simulator 2 into Early Access, giving you a limited build of the game to play. Probably the single most anticipated simulator title of the year, players have access to two playable jobs, starter washers, the new bubbly soap, the new floor cleaner, the home shop with unloclables, and yes, even cats you can pet. Enjoy checking out the game while we wait for the official release date to be announced.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

