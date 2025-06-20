Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Releases First Gameplay Trailer

PowerWash Simulator 2 has released a new gameplay trailer, showing off some of what's to come for the anticipated cleaning sequel

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 unveils first gameplay trailer with new tools and cleaning mechanics.

Explore expanded campaigns, including new locations like Sponge Valley and Lubri City.

Customize your own home base, decorate with collected items, and invite friends to visit.

Co-op cleaning returns with enhanced online progression and new split-screen multiplayer mode.

FuturLab dropped a new gameplay trailer this morning for PowerWash Simulator 2, as we get a better look at some of what's new for the game. The trailer is about a minute, but it shows off a lot, including having new tools to work with, a canopy and power platform to get to high places, working with moving objects, opening secret areas when completing certain tasks, and running your own business with a storefront that you can decorate. Oh, and yes, you can pet the cat! Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting on a formal release date.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

