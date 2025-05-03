Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary With New Content

Valorant has released new details about their Fifth Anniversary celebrations, including a new Battle Pass with special anniversary content

Article Summary Valorant marks its 5th anniversary with new in-game events and special rewards for all players.

A fresh Act III Battle Pass features exclusive anniversary-themed cards, sprays, and Gun Buddies.

Gifting is now live, allowing players to send bundles or individual items to friends in Valorant.

The Divergence skin collection introduces fantasy-inspired weapons for the Vandal, Judge, and more.

Riot Games launched some new content this week for Valorant that specifically celebrates the game's Fifth Anniversary. Time flies when you're having fun, and it's so weird to think that the game has already five years old. But time became soup thanks to the pandemic, so it honestly feels like this game only came out a short time ago. The team have released a new Battle Pass for Act III, of which we have the details below, along with a couple of videos highlighting the milestone.

Valorant – Five-Year Anniversary

Players will get to experience some nostalgia going all the way back to 2020 through a special series of anniversary-themed player cards such as the Five Years: Duelists Card, Five Years: Cypher's Revenge Card and Five Years: Can't Slow Me Down Card. Some Gun Buddies and Sprays will also evoke memories, including the animated Balikbayan Box Spray and Boba Truck Buddy. Gifting has landed in Valorant this act, bringing the ability to gift friends and other players starting with items in the Featured Store.

Players will be able to gift whole bundles or individual items, encouraging more ways to celebrate with friends. Alongside Gifting, Duo's Day is back with a limited-edition capsule featuring the zany duo of Haz and Matt, where players can Gift the bundle to the Haz or Matt in their lives. This act also brings players a new collection, Divergence, where fantasy and otherworldly elements collide in the form of new skins for the Vandal, Classic, Judge, Operator and Staff melee.

Act III Battlepass

Price: 1,000 VP

Highlight Items Free Track Killbanner Flex Solarex Sheriff Peeking Vents Spray Years: Duelists Card (Patch 10.08 Name: You Wanna Play? Card) Squish Ball Buddy Paid Track Solarex Relic (Melee) Spellbound Bulldog Tacti-Treat Ghost ■ Solarex Phantom Balikbayan Box Spray (Animated) Night.Market Conspiracy Spray Boba Truck Buddy Five Years: Can't Slow Me Down Card (Patch 10.08 Name: Personal Best) Five Years: Cypher's Revenge Card (Patch 10.08 Name: Checkmate)



